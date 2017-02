NEW YORK, Sept 10 Jurgen Melzer and Philipp Petzschner captured the men's doubles title at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

The pair, seeded ninth, beat the sixth seeds, Mariusz Fyrstenberg and Marcin Matkowski of Poland 6-2 6-2 in just 48 minutes in a late match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium that did not finish until after midnight.

It was the first U.S. Open win for Melzer, from Austria, and Petzschner, of Germany, but their second grand slam success afte they won Wimbledon last year.

