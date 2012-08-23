* Defending champion Djokovic could face Ferrer in semis
* Serena Williams to face fellow American Coco Vandeweghe
By Simon Cambers
NEW YORK, Aug 23 Andy Murray's hopes for a
maiden grand slam at the U.S. Open may require him to beat world
number one Roger Federer for a second time in five weeks after
the duo were placed in the same half of the draw on Thursday.
Top seed Federer beat Murray last month to win his seventh
Wimbledon crown and record 17th grand slam title but the Briton
gained revenge when he crushed the Swiss master in the final of
the Olympics at the All England Club on Aug. 5.
Five-times U.S. Open champion Federer plays American Donald
Young in the first round of the Aug. 27-Sept. 9 tournament in
New York, while third seed Murray faces Alex Bogomolov Jr. of
Russia.
Defending champion Novak Djokovic, who kicked off his North
American hard court season with a win in Toronto before falling
to Federer in the Cincinnati final, opens against Italy's Paolo
Lorenzi and could face fourth seed David Ferrer of Spain in the
semi-finals.
"Obviously I have great memories of the U.S. Open from last
year," said second seed Djokovic, who entered the 2011 U.S. Open
having suffered just two defeats all year.
"In 2011 it was a remarkable seven months of my career, that
I crowned when I won another grand slam title, with my first
U.S. Open. I am really happy to be back."
World number three Rafa Nadal, who has not competed since
suffering a shock second-round Wimbledon defeat, withdrew from
the U.S. Open last week with a nagging knee problem.
In the women's event, tournament favourite Serena Williams
avoided most of her rivals as she was placed in the bottom half
of the draw alongside second seed Agnieszka Radwanska.
The American fourth seed, who turns 31 next month and is
coming off Wimbledon and Olympic triumphs, begins her title
campaign against compatriot Coco Vandeweghe.
Defending women's champion Samantha Stosur of Australia, who
beat Williams here last year for her first grand slam title, is
in the top half together with world number one Victoria Azarenka
and third seed Maria Sharapova.
"Winning here last year was an absolute dream come true.
It's been a bit of an up and down year but I have been feeling
good these past few weeks," said Stosur. "This is a tournament
and a surface that I think suits my game, so hopefully I can
have another great two weeks."
Women's top seed Azarenka, who won her first grand slam
title at the Australian Open in January, opens against Alexandra
Panova of Russia while Wimbledon runner-up Radwanska plays
Russian Nina Bratchikova.
