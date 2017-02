PARIS, June 3 Italy's Sara Errani became the first woman into the French Open quarter-finals when she knocked out former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia 6-0 7-5 on Sunday.

Claycourt specialist Errani, who had never gone beyond the second round at Roland Garros before this year, reeled off the first eight games before Kuznetsova won her first game, on a break.

Kuznetsova, the 2009 champion who had beaten Errani in five previous meetings, hit a succession of shots into the net to give away matchpoint in the 12th game and then put a forehand wide.

Errani, seeded 21st, will now meet 10th-seeded German Angelique Kerber. (Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)