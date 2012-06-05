PARIS, June 5 Italy's Sara Errani showed no
signs of ending her giant-killing run at the French Open as she
cut 10th seed Angelique Kerber down to size with a 6-3 7-6 win
to reach her first grand slam semi-final on Tuesday.
Errani had already dumped out former champions Ana Ivanovic
and Svetlana Kuznetsova in the two previous rounds and she
proved that those wins were no fluke as she recorded her first
victory over a top 10 player following 28 failed attempts.
Left-hander Kerber had been bidding to become the first
German woman to reach the semis since Steffi Graf in 1999 but
she was outwitted and out-punched by the 21st seed.
Errani ended a scrappy second set, which featured six
successive breaks and eight in total, with an unreturnable serve
to book a semi-final date with 2010 runner-up Samantha Stosur.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Dave Thompson)