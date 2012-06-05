PARIS, June 5 Italy's Sara Errani showed no signs of ending her giant-killing run at the French Open as she cut 10th seed Angelique Kerber down to size with a 6-3 7-6 win to reach her first grand slam semi-final on Tuesday.

Errani had already dumped out former champions Ana Ivanovic and Svetlana Kuznetsova in the two previous rounds and she proved that those wins were no fluke as she recorded her first victory over a top 10 player following 28 failed attempts.

Left-hander Kerber had been bidding to become the first German woman to reach the semis since Steffi Graf in 1999 but she was outwitted and out-punched by the 21st seed.

Errani ended a scrappy second set, which featured six successive breaks and eight in total, with an unreturnable serve to book a semi-final date with 2010 runner-up Samantha Stosur. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Dave Thompson)