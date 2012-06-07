PARIS, June 7 Underdog Sara Errani upset the heavy-hitting sixth seed Sam Stosur 7-5 1-6 6-3 at the French Open on Thursday to reach her first grand slam final.

The nimble-footed Italian got to grips with Stosur's kicking serve and heavy topspin groundstrokes to edge the first set before the Australian struck back with a dominant display of power hitting in the second.

The 21st seed claycourt specialist, who had already knocked out former champions Ana Ivanovic and Svetlana Kuznetsova, exchanged breaks with Stosur at the start of the decider before capitalising on a string of unforced errors to wrap up the match.

Errani will play the winner of Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova's semi-final against second seed Maria Sharapova on Saturday.

