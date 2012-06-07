PARIS, June 7 Underdog Sara Errani upset the
heavy-hitting sixth seed Sam Stosur 7-5 1-6 6-3 at the French
Open on Thursday to reach her first grand slam final.
The nimble-footed Italian got to grips with Stosur's kicking
serve and heavy topspin groundstrokes to edge the first set
before the Australian struck back with a dominant display of
power hitting in the second.
The 21st seed claycourt specialist, who had already knocked
out former champions Ana Ivanovic and Svetlana Kuznetsova,
exchanged breaks with Stosur at the start of the decider before
capitalising on a string of unforced errors to wrap up the
match.
Errani will play the winner of Wimbledon champion Petra
Kvitova's semi-final against second seed Maria Sharapova on
Saturday.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)