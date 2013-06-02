PARIS, June 2 Last year's beaten finalist Sara Errani overcame breathing difficulties to beat Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro 5-7 6-4 6-3 and book her place in the quarter-finals of the French Open on Sunday.

Italy's Errani, who lost to Maria Sharapova at Roland Garros last year, took a medical timeout towards the end of the first set after doubling up in pain.

The fifth seed went on to lose that set, but swiftly recovered, to set up a last-eight meeting with fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska.

"I started to feel a stabbing pain when breathing," she said pointing under her ribs.

"I knew it wasn't muscular, but I couldn't stand up. So I called the physio and she told me that my diaphragm was totally blocked. She tried to release it a bit and afterwards it was much better.

"It was very strange and has never happened to me. I couldn't breathe and it also made me nervous." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)