PARIS, June 4 Sara Errani proved her run to last year's French Open final was no fluke as she toppled Polish fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4 7-6 (6) to reach the semi-finals on Tuesday.

In a scrappy match where the second set alone featured eight breaks of serve, it was the diminutive Italian who finally raised her arms in celebration after her opponent whipped a backhand into the tramlines.

Errani's prolific work ethic this year - her 81 matches is almost double that of anyone else in the top 10 - paid off as she flummoxed Radwanska with an array of ferocious forehands, delightful dropshots and luscious lobs.

The Italian fifth seed secured her first ever win over a top five player to book a semi-final date with either world number one Serena Williams or former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Justin Palmer)