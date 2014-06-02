PARIS, June 2 Battling Italian 10th seed Sara Errani survived an 81 minute first set to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday with a 7-6(5) 6-2 win against Jelena Jankovic, the sixth seed from Serbia.

Jankovic was visibly wincing in the chair during repeated visits from the trainer who strapped and massaged her right thigh during the changes of ends, but had seemed rejuvenated as the pair went toe-to-toe in rallies lasting more than 20 shots.

She clawed back Errani's tiebreak lead before losing the set with a return to the net, giving Errani the momentum to take the second.

The Italian, who plays Germany's 28th seeded Andrea Petkovic for a place in the last four, bellowed with each ball she struck and let out a mighty victory roar on Roland Garros's Suzanne Lenglen court. (Reporting by Alison Williams, editing by Alan Baldwin)