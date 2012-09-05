Tennis-Delray Beach International men's singles final result
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Final on Sunday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) walkover
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Sara Errani beat her good friend and doubles partner Roberta Vinci 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the U.S. Open for the first time.
The two Italians, who teamed up to make it to the doubles semi-finals at Flushing Meadows, briefly put their friendship aside as they traded blows for a place in the last four.
Errani was the favourite after making the French Open final this year and proved too strong for her countrywoman, landing an impressive 85 percent of her first serves to wrap up victory in 72 minutes.
Errani had never made it past the third round of the U.S. Open before this year. She will play either Serena Williams or Ana Ivanovic in Friday's semi-finals. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Feb 26 France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga won his second title in succession by comfortably beating compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 in the Marseille Open final on Sunday.
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Marseille Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 4-Lucas Pouille (France) 6-4 6-4