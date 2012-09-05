(Adds quotes)

By Julian Linden

NEW YORK, Sept 5 Sara Errani beat her best friend and doubles partner Roberta Vinci 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the U.S. Open tennis for the first time.

The two Italians, who teamed up to win the French Open doubles title in June, briefly put aside their friendship as they traded blows for a place in the last four.

"It was very difficult match, a quarter-final with your best friend, of course, is difficult," said Errani.

"We know each other very well, we've played together many times so it was strange to see her on the other side of the net.

"Normally, when you walk on the court, we go together, we speak. This was strange."

The diminutive Errani was the favourite to win after making the French Open singles final this year and proved too strong for her countrywoman, landing an impressive 85 percent of her first serves to wrap up victory in 72 minutes.

Errani had never made it past the third round of the U.S. Open before this year. She will play either Serena Williams or Ana Ivanovic in Friday's semi-finals.

"It's the best year of my life," said Errani. "I'm playing very good and my ranking is very high.

"Two or three years ago, it was a bit difficult going on the court and feeling that I can win with the best players.

"But now I feel a bit different...I feel that I can fight with everybody."

The pair, who have been dining together during the tournament, embraced each other at the end and have not seen the last of each other this week.

They are already through to the semi-finals of the doubles and the second seeds are lurking as the pair to beat after the early exit of the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, and the top seeds, Liezel Huber and Lisa Raymond.

Regardless of whether they win or not, Errani will take over as the number one doubles player in the world when the new rankings are released next week. Vinci will be ranked second.

"Being number one in the world in doubles with your best friend is amazing, maybe the best," said Errani. (Editing by Clare Fallon)