By Toby Davis
PARIS, June 7 Tactical guile and a whole lot of
guts helped Sara Errani upset the heavy-hitting sixth seed Sam
Stosur on Thursday to reach her first grand slam final at the
French Open.
She came into the match an overwhelming underdog having
never beaten her opponent in five previous attempts, but left
shedding tears of joy after masterminding a 7-5 1-6 6-3 victory.
The petite, yet nimble-footed, Italian had been expected to
struggle with Stosur's high, kicking serve and heavy topspin
groundstrokes, but contrived to out-think and outmanoeuvre the
Australian.
"I have no words, it is incredible," a weepy Errani, who
collapsed on to her back in her moment of victory, told an on
court interviewer.
Stosur had fallen into the 21st seed's intelligently
contrived plan to force her opponent out of her comfort zone and
nullify her principle weapons.
She stepped inside the baseline to take the Stosur serve
early and looked to keep the Australian on the back foot with
some deep, penetrating groundstrokes.
"She is a smart player," was Stosur's simple assessment
after seeing everything she could throw at her opponent come
back at with interest.
Stosur, the U.S. Open champion, was the experienced player,
having been at this stage of the competition twice before.
The sixth seed had also bulldozed her way to the last four
without dropping a set.
She had her moments. She was quicker out of the blocks after
heavy rain suspended the start of play, taking a 2-0 lead, but
Errani claimed the first set by utilising clever angles that
crowbarred her opponent out of position.
The Australian struck back with a dominant display of power
hitting in the second set which exposed Errani's lack of a truly
penetrating shot of her own.
But just when the momentum had switched in her favour, she
froze on the big stage and as she tightened up Errani
capitalised on a string of unforced errors to wrap up the match.
"Maybe she had more pressure," a delighted Errani told
reporters. Maybe I was more focused on the more important
moments."
Errani will play Maria Sharapova in the final on Saturday
after the second seed swept aside Petra Kvitova.
Whether she wins or loses, Errani, who has beaten former
champions Ana Ivanovic and Svetlana Kuznetsova en route to the
weekend showpiece, will move into the top 10 when the rankings
are next published.
"I don't feel like top 10, so it's a strange sensation," a
modest Errani said.
"Maybe my problem always was that I couldn't believe enough
to win against the strong players.
"But now I beat three in a row. I'm in the final in a grand
slam, so I have to try to think a bit differently."
