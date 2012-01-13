Jan 13 Facts and figures on the 100th Australian Open tennis tournament which starts on Monday in Melbourne:

2011 champions: Men's singles: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Men's doubles: Bob Bryan (U.S.) and Mike Bryan (U.S.) Women's singles: Kim Clijsters (Belgium) Women's doubles: Gisela Dulko (Argentina) and Flavia Pennetta (Italy) Mixed doubles: Daniel Nestor (Canada) and Katarina Srebotnik (Slovenia) Most titles: Men all competitions: Adrian Quist (Australia) (3 singles, 10 doubles) Men's singles: Roy Emerson (Australia) 6 Women all competitions: Margaret Court (11 singles, 8 doubles, 2 mixed doubles) Women's singles: Margaret Court (Australia) 11 Youngest men's winner: Ken Rosewall (Australia) in 1953, aged 18 years and 2 months Oldest men's winner: Ken Rosewall (Australia) in 1972, aged 37 years and 2 months Longest timed men's singles match: 5 hours 14 minutes, Rafael Nadal beat Fernando Verdasco 6-7 6-4 7-6 6-7 6-4, semi-finals 2009

Youngest women's winner: Martina Hingis (Switzerland) in 1997, aged 16 years and 3 months Oldest women's winner: Thelma Long (Australia) in 1954, aged 35 years and 8 months Longest timed women's singles match: 4 hours 19 minutes, Barbora Zahlavova-Strycova beat Regina Kulikova 7-6 6-7 6-3, first round 2010 2012 Prize money: Men's and women's singles: AUD$2,300,000 Doubles: AUD$454,500 (per pair) Mixed doubles: AUD$135,500 (per pair)

