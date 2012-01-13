Jan 13 Facts and figures on the 100th
Australian Open tennis tournament which starts on Monday in
Melbourne:
2011 champions:
Men's singles: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
Men's doubles: Bob Bryan (U.S.) and Mike Bryan (U.S.)
Women's singles: Kim Clijsters (Belgium)
Women's doubles: Gisela Dulko (Argentina) and Flavia Pennetta
(Italy)
Mixed doubles: Daniel Nestor (Canada) and Katarina Srebotnik
(Slovenia)
Most titles:
Men all competitions: Adrian Quist (Australia) (3 singles, 10
doubles)
Men's singles: Roy Emerson (Australia) 6
Women all competitions: Margaret Court (11 singles, 8 doubles,
2 mixed doubles)
Women's singles: Margaret Court (Australia) 11
Youngest men's winner: Ken Rosewall (Australia) in 1953, aged
18 years and 2 months
Oldest men's winner: Ken Rosewall (Australia) in 1972, aged 37
years and 2 months
Longest timed men's singles match: 5 hours 14 minutes, Rafael
Nadal beat Fernando Verdasco 6-7 6-4 7-6 6-7 6-4, semi-finals
2009
Youngest women's winner: Martina Hingis (Switzerland) in 1997,
aged 16 years and 3 months
Oldest women's winner: Thelma Long (Australia) in 1954, aged 35
years and 8 months
Longest timed women's singles match: 4 hours 19 minutes,
Barbora Zahlavova-Strycova beat Regina Kulikova 7-6 6-7 6-3,
first round 2010
2012 Prize money:
Men's and women's singles: AUD$2,300,000
Doubles: AUD$454,500 (per pair)
Mixed doubles: AUD$135,500 (per pair)
(Editing by Ossian Shine. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more tennis click on