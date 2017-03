NEW YORK, Sept 5 Five-times U.S. Open winner Roger Federer took another straight-sets step at the 2015 championships with a 6-3 6-4 6-4 third-round victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber at Flushing Meadows on Saturday.

Federer lost his serve for the first time in the tournament as Kohlschreiber broke him twice in the 93-minute match, but the 34-year-old Swiss stayed in command with five service breaks of his own to improve his career record to 10-0 against the German.

"I think I won the big points today," said 17-times grand slam singles winner Federer. "I served well when I had to at the end."

Federer, who had sprinted through his first two matches with the loss of only nine games, next meets big-serving American John Isner.

The 13th-seeded American advanced when Czech Jiri Vesely retired when trailing 6-3 6-4.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Andrew Both)