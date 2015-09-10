NEW YORK, Sept 9 Roger Federer dominated France's Richard Gasquet in a 6-3 6-3 6-1 scamper into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Federer seemed intent on beating the rain forecast to hit Flushing Meadows and he safely stormed into the last four, where he will face fellow Swiss Stan Warwinka.

The fifth-seeded Wawrinka, the reigning French Open champion, advanced with an equally unstressed 6-4 6-4 6-0 victory over South African Kevin Anderson.

Friday's other men's semi-final will have top seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia going against ninth-seeded defending champion Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Federer and Gasquet both featured throwback one-handed backhands, but apart from that elegant stroke there were very few similarities.

Federer could hardly miss and Gasquet all too often played the role of innocent bystander in the 87-minute mauling.

The Swiss maestro uncorked 50 winners to a mere eight from Gasquet.

(Editing by Andrew Both)