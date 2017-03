NEW YORK, Sept 11 Five-times champion Roger Federer reached his first U.S. Open final in six years as he raced past fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka 6-4 6-3 6-1 at Flushing Meadows in the semi-finals on Friday.

The second-seeded Federer, in remarkably sublime form at the age of 34, set up a delectable one-two showdown in Sunday's final against Australian Open and Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic.

The top-seeded world number one from Serbia advanced to his fourth grand slam final of the year with a 6-0 6-1 6-1 romp over defending champion Marin Cilic of Croatia, who was hampered by an ankle injury.

Federer, the all-time grand slam singles king with 17 titles, will be gunning to add to his record haul for the first time since the 2012 Wimbledon.

