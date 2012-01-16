By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE Jan 16 Roger Federer showed no
sign of back trouble as he cruised into the second round of the
Australian Open on Monday with a 7-5 6-2 6-2 victory over
qualifier Alexander Kudryavtsev.
The 30-year-old Swiss, who withdrew during the leadup Qatar
Open after suffering back pain, was at his clinical best,
blasting winners from all angles as he wrapped up the match in
98 minutes at Rod Laver Arena.
The 2010 champion, bidding to extend his men's record to
17th grand slam, traded baselines punches with his 172nd-ranked
opponent early before landing a sublime backhand winner down the
line to seal the first set and seize the initiative.
Kudryavtsev drew a rare scowl from Federer, however, when he
won a furious baseline skirmish to break the Swiss's serve and
claw back to 3-2 in the third set.
But the 26-year-old rued clipping a net cord in the next
game that set up an easy backhand winner that allowed Federer to
break back and cruise to victory.
