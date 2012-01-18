MELBOURNE Jan 18 Roger Federer was given a free ride into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday after German Andreas Beck withdrew from the tournament.

The Swiss, seeded third, was due to play lefthander Beck on Hisense Arena but the 25-year-old was forced to withdraw with a lower back problem.

Federer, who is targeting a fifth Australian Open title at Melbourne Park, will meet either Croatia's Ivo Karlovic or Argentine Carlos Berlocq in the third round.

The withdrawal spares Federer a first match away from Rod Laver Arena since he met Jeff Morrison in the second round in 2004 with all his subsequent matches taking place on the main show court.

