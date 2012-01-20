MELBOURNE Jan 20 Roger Federer was given just the work out he needed after getting a walkover when he beat the big-serving Croat Ivo Karlovic 7-6 7-5 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena on Friday to advance to the Australian Open fourth round.

The third-seeded Swiss had easily accounted for Russian qualifier Alexander Kudryavtsev in 98 minutes in the first round then had a walkover in the second following Andreas Beck's withdrawal with a lower back injury.

Karlovic's 2.08 metres (6-foot-10) height created odd service angles for Federer, but the 16-times grand slam winner used his court craft and foot speed to punch returns down the line or cross court and seize what break opportunities he could.

Federer will meet the winner of the match between Australian teenager Bernard Tomic and 13th-seeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov.

