PARIS, June 3 Roger Federer surrendered one set against Belgian fan and newcomer David Goffin before beating the lucky loser 5-7 7-5 6-2 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open on Sunday.

Federer, seeking a record 17th grand-slam title, will play either Argentine Juan Martin del Potro, the ninth seed, or number seven Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic in the last eight.

The Swiss, who won the Roland Garros title in 2009, saved two breakpoints before surrendering a third on a forehand error to lose the first set.

The 21-year-old Goffin, the first lucky loser to reach the last 16 of a grand slam since compatriot Dick Norman at Wimbledon in 1995, kept up the pressure but ultimately was no match for the wily Federer. (Reporting by Clare Fallon, editing by Pritha Sarkar)