PARIS, June 3 Roger Federer surrendered one set
against Belgian fan and newcomer David Goffin before beating the
lucky loser 5-7 7-5 6-2 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the
French Open on Sunday.
Federer, seeking a record 17th grand-slam title, will play
either Argentine Juan Martin del Potro, the ninth seed, or
number seven Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic in the last eight.
The Swiss, who won the Roland Garros title in 2009, saved
two breakpoints before surrendering a third on a forehand error
to lose the first set.
The 21-year-old Goffin, the first lucky loser to reach the
last 16 of a grand slam since compatriot Dick Norman at
Wimbledon in 1995, kept up the pressure but ultimately was no
match for the wily Federer.
Goffin, who plastered his bedroom walls with posters of his
idol Federer when he was a teenager, won over the fans on the
windy Suzanne Lenglen Court with his fighting spirit and prowess
at the net.
At a break down in the fourth set, and presumably feeling
defeat's warm breath on his neck, Goffin won a point on
Federer's serve with a particularly athletic volley.
The Belgian put his arm in the air, then graciously bowed to
three sides of the court as the crowd cheered.
Federer, 30, held serve and served out for the match at the
next opportunity, showing his younger rival how it was done with
an ace and a spectacular forehand down the line on the final two
points.
"David has played an extraordinary tournament," the Swiss
said in an interview on court. "I congratulate him from the
bottom of my heart."
Goffin beamed. "It is really a dream to play against Roger
and I hope to have many more matches like this," he said.
The two men embraced. The crowd cheered. Everyone went home
happy.
(Reporting by Clare Fallon, editing by Pritha Sarkar)