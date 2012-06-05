PARIS, June 5 Roger Federer withstood two sets
of Argentine fireworks before dousing Juan Martin del Potro's
challenge with a 3-6 6-7 6-2 6-0 6-3 win on Tuesday to reach the
semi-finals of the French Open.
The Swiss third seed's chances of winning a second title
here appeared to be sinking fast as he drowned under a hail of
winners flying off Del Potro's racket in the opening two sets.
But the 2009 champion stayed calm to break for a 2-0 lead in
the third set and from then on Del Potro's dodgy left knee and
mindset started to let him down.
The ninth seed won only eight points during a forgettable
fourth set and his misery was compounded when he bowed out after
a forehand clipped the net and bounced out to hand Federer
victory.
Federer, looking for a record 17th grand slam crown, next
faces Novak Djokovic or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for a place in
Sunday's final.
