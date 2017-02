PARIS May 26 Roger Federer made light work of Spanish debutant Pablo Carreno-Busta to reach the second round of the French Open with a 6-2 6-2 6-3 victory on Sunday.

The second-seeded Swiss, who is two shy of Wayne Ferreira's record of 56 consecutive grand slam appearances, never looked in danger on Court Philippe Chatrier, wrapping it up with an exquisite backhand winner straight down the line.

He will face another qualifier, either Spain's Daniel Munoz-De La Nava or Indian Somdev Devvarman, for a place in the third round.

Federer, who made his grand slam debut at Roland Garros in a four-set defeat against third seed Pat Rafter in 1999, served 10 aces and managed 11 forehand winners in an 80-minute masterclass.

The 21-year-old Carreno-Busta, who won seven Futures tournaments in a row earlier this year, broke once in the opening set but showed too little of his talent to make a contest of the match. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)