PARIS, June 4 There will be no Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the French Open for only the second time in nine years after Jo-Wilfried Tsonga produced a rip-roaring performance to beat the Swiss 7-5 6-3 6-3 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Twelve months after blowing four match points at the same stage against Novak Djokovic, Tsonga made sure he had a much easier ride as he sparked wild jubilations on Chatrier Court by downing a player who is used to being a fan favourite no matter where he plays.

A backhand long from Federer on match point handed Tsonga a place in the last four at Roland Garros for the first time as Federer made a quick exit from the arena where he had held aloft the Musketeers' Cup in 2009.

Tsonga will next face either fourth seed David Ferrer or Tommy Robredo in the last four. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Mark Meadows)