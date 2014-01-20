MELBOURNE Jan 20 A majestic Roger Federer emphatically announced his return as a grand slam contender by trouncing Jo Wilfried-Tsonga 6-3 7-5 6-4 to charge into the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday.

The former world number one, coming off a wretched 2013, channelled the halcyon days of his new coach Stefan Edberg, dominating at the net to humble the stunned Frenchman in 112 electrifying minutes under the lights of Rod Laver Arena.

Having suffered early exits at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, Federer muscled into his 41st grand slam quarter-final, equalling the record of American Jimmy Connors in the professional era.

The 17-times grand slam winner sealed the match with an imperious cross-court volley to book a blockbuster clash with Wimbledon champion Andy Murray for a place in the semi-finals.

