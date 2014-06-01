PARIS, June 1 Roger Federer was knocked out in the last 16 of the French Open on Sunday, losing 6-7(5) 7-6(3) 6-2 4-6 6-3 to 18th seed Ernests Gulbis of Latvia, his worst result at Roland Garros since 2004.

The fourth seed and 2009 champion was second best for most of the match, making an unusually high number of unforced errors on the Philippe Chatrier show court.

Gulbis chased down every shot and struck the ball with real venom and fully deserved his first place in a grand slam quarter-final since 2008, clinching the finest victory of his career when Federer's sent a backhand wide.

He will play Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic in the last eight after the sixth seed bet American John Isner.

