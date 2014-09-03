NEW YORK, Sept 2 Second seed Roger Federer powered to a 6-4 6-3 6-2 win over Roberto Bautista on Tuesday, charging into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open for the 10th time in 11 years.

The 26-year-old Spaniard was handed the unenviable task of trying to upset the 17-time grand slam winner on Arthur Ashe Stadium court, where the Swiss maestro has a dazzling 25-1 record under the Flushing Meadows floodlights.

It quickly became clear there would be no power shortage on Tuesday as Federer raced to a 5-1 lead in opening set then eased off the gas and coasted to an unflustered win in just under two hours.

Next up for the five-time U.S. Open champion is in-form Frenchman Gael Monfils, who earlier surprised seventh seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and has yet to drop a set on his way to the last eight. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)