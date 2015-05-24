PARIS May 24 Roger Federer's quest for a second French Open title started with a 6-3 6-3 6-4 first-round win against Colombian lucky loser Alejandro Falla on Sunday.

The second-seeded Swiss, who has a record 17 grand slam titles to his name, barely broke sweat in his flashy pink shorts and lilac shirt as he booked a second-round meeting with either Spain's Marcel Granollers or German qualifier Matthias Bachinger.

After misfiring a few backhands, Federer, who has not won a grand slam since Wimbledon in 2012, pocketed the opening set when Falla buried a backhand into the net.

Federer, who held serve throughout, broke twice in the second, and rounded it off on Falla's serve when the Colombian failed to return a booming crosscourt forehand. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)