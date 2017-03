PARIS May 27 Roger Federer overcame a few lapses in concentration to ease into the third round of the French Open with a 6-2 7-6(1) 6-3 win against Spain's Marcel Granollers on Wednesday.

The 17-times grand slam champion from Switzerland, who faces either Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus or Bosnian Damir Dzumhur, cantered through the opening set but then let his guard down.

The second seed dropped serve in the second and third sets, but he had too much firepower for the world number 57 to handle, breaking straight back both times.

Federer, who has not won a major since Wimbledon in 2012, ended the contest on his first match point when Granollers returned a serve into the net.

