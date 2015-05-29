PARIS May 29 Roger Federer continued his smooth progress at the French Open on Friday with a straightforward 6-4 6-3 6-2 defeat of Bosnian Damir Dzumhur to reach the fourth round.

Swiss Federer has won all nine sets he has played at Roland Garros this year as he attempts to win the title for a second time and extend his grand slam haul to 18.

Dzumhur, 10 years younger than Federer, tested his idol on occasion, showing a nice line in drop shots, but he never really threatened to detain the second seed for too long.

Federer broke serve in the fifth game, which was sufficient to bag the first set.

A majestic backhand pass gave Federer a break at the start of the second, but then he became a little sloppy and was broken when serving at 5-2.

He hit back immediately to move two sets ahead and rolled through the third with ease.

Federer, who lost to Ernests Gulbis in the fourth round last year, will face either French showman Gael Monfils or Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas for a quarter-final place. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Tim Collings)