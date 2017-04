PARIS, June 1 Roger Federer reached the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-1 defeat of local favourite Gael Monfils on Monday.

The match, resuming at one-set all on Court Philippe Chatrier after being held over from Sunday, began with the second-seeded Swiss breaking serve.

Federer, who had lost his two previous encounters against the 13th-seeded Frenchman, never looked back and went on to complete his fourth victory over Monfils at Roland Garros.

He next faces compatriot Stan Wawrinka, the eighth seed.

