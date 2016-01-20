MELBOURNE Jan 20 Roger Federer overcame some feisty resistance from Alexandr Dolgopolov to safely advance to the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-3 7-5 6-1 victory on Wednesday.

The Swiss third seed had romped through the opening set of their second round clash on Rod Laver Arena in just 26 minutes before the 27-year-old Ukrainian started to assert pressure on Federer's serve in the second.

Federer held firm before applying some pressure of his own, eventually breaking the world number 35 in the 11th game before serving out the set in 45 minutes.

Dolgopolov's resolve faded away in the third, with Federer breaking his opponent's serve three times to clinch the contest in 93 minutes and maintain his quest for a fifth title in Melbourne. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)