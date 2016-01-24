MELBOURNE Jan 24 Four-times champion Roger Federer was in no mood to extend his Sunday too far into Monday as he raced into the Australian Open quarter-finals with a 6-2 6-1 6-4 victory over David Goffin.

Federer was the last match on the main showcourt in Rod Laver Arena on Sunday but because of an earlier lengthy five-set clash between Novak Djokovic and Gilles Simon, he did not begin his fourth round match with Goffin until 2248 local (1148 GMT).

The 17-times grand slam champion established the tone for the match in the first set, which he roared through in 21 minutes as he conceded just two points on his own serve and broke the Belgian twice.

The Swiss continued to dominate on his own serve, winning more than 90 percent of his first service points for much of the match and hitting winners at will to seal a quarter-final against Czech sixth-seed Tomas Berdych in 88 minutes. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Alan Baldwin)