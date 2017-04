MELBOURNE Jan 26 Roger Federer advanced to his 12th Australian Open semi-final on Tuesday with an efficient 7-6(4) 6-2 6-4 victory over sixth seed Tomas Berdych.

Federer was pressed hard in the opening set, taking it in a tie-break after swapping service breaks with Berdych, before the Swiss won the important points in the second set to take control of the match.

The Czech broke early in the third set before 17-times grand slam winner Federer broke back in the third game and upped the pressure on his 30-year-old opponent, breaking again in the ninth then serving out to seal it in two hours, 16 minutes.

Federer now waits the winner of the quarter-final between world number one Novak Djokovic and Japan's Kei Nishikori, who play later on Rod Laver Arena.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)