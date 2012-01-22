MELBOURNE Jan 22 Roger Federer ended the Australian Open hopes of local Bernard Tomic on Sunday with a 6-4 6-2 6-2 victory in the fourth round.

The 30-year-old Federer, who is bidding for his 17th grand slam title, had no room for sentiment for the 19-year-old or the packed crowd on Rod Laver Arena who had been willing the Queenslander to victory.

Tomic had idolised Federer growing up, modelling his game on the Swiss as he developed through the ranks, but he was unable to take the step up in class after three earlier battling performances, when he had been taken to five sets twice.

Federer will now meet Juan Martin Del Potro in the quarter-finals in their first grand slam match up since the Argentine beat the Swiss in the final of the 2009 U.S. Open.

