* Federer shows class as he overwhelms Tomic
* Swiss moves into 31st successive grand slam quarter-final
By Greg Stutchbury
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 - Roger Federer was supposed to be
yesterday's man but, as an awestruck Bernard Tomic discovered to
his cost on Sunday, the force is still very much with the Swiss
master.
With Federer not having won a grand slam title since his
success at Melbourne Park two years ago and with a host of young
guns snapping at his heels, the stage had been set for Tomic to
end Federer's run of successive grand slam quarter-final
appearances at the Australian Open.
Tomic had idolised the 16-times grand slam champion and
modelled his game on the Swiss ace as he developed through the
ranks and even boldly stated four years ago that he wanted to be
world number one, achieve a calendar grand slam and beat
Federer.
All those goals remained a distant dream on Sunday.
Federer was like a Jedi master teaching a young padawan
learner what it takes to master the Force, cajoling Tomic to
attack, counter punch, parry, slice, volley and defend while all
the time putting the ball back before he calmly killed off the
point when the opportunity arose.
Such was his mastery on Rod Laver Arena, Tomic could not
help but show he still felt in awe of his 30-year-old opponent,
who marched relentlessly into a 31st successive grand slam
quarter-final with the 6-4 6-2 6-2 victory.
Television cameras captured him exclaiming "wow" when the
world number three produced an exquisite drop shot early in the
second set and a few games later, the gangly right hander turned
to his family and friends in his box and said, "I can't do
anything".
"I played pretty decent at times, but when I played well, he
just played better and there was nothing I could do. He broke my
confidence down," Tomic told reporters.
"It's tough to play your best against someone like that.
He's not going to let you play good.
"Obviously he does something that, with a lot of players I
can use my game.
"It's tough. I can't use my shots the I way I need them
against him ... because he knows, he's a little bit smarter and
he understands where I'm going to go."
While Tomic may have felt he was powerless against Federer,
the Swiss said the match was a lot tougher than the scoreline
suggested.
"I figured he was going to play a bit aggressive, that it
was going to be a tough match, which it was," Federer said.
"Maybe the score suggested differently, but I thought we had
long games, tough points and he actually did really well."
(Additional reporting by Will Swanton; Editing by Pritha
Sarkar)