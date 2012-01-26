MELBOURNE Jan 26 Rafa Nadal had to console his great friend and rival Roger Federer the last time he beat him at the Australian Open in the 2009 final.

No such consolation was necessary on Thursday as the Swiss picked up his bag, waved to the crowd giving the duo a standing ovation after Nadal's 6-7 6-2 7-6 6-4 semi-final victory, and disappeared down the players' tunnel.

"I prefer to walk off this way than having to go through the trophy ceremony after losing," Federer told reporters.

"You look at that I haven't lost in five months or something (so) it's not that bad," he added of the 25-match winning streak that ended on Thursday. "Don't feel too sorry for me.

"Obviously I would have loved to have come through and gotten a crack, a chance at winning the title here again.

"Clearly I'm disappointed...but then again (what is)important is the reaction from now, where do I go from here?"

Federer's reaction was not surprising, given that at 30 years old he remains among the elite of the men's game and the fact he is still pushing men five years, and more, his junior to their absolute limits.

In his mid-20s Federer made tennis look so effortless that Walter Mittys sitting courtside delusionally felt they could just as easily take apart whoever happened to be on the other side of the net.

He glided across court, with his anticipation unmatched as he seemed to appear in the right place, at the right time, every time, as he dictated the tempo of his rallies choosing to end them when he wanted.

IMPOSSIBLE POSITIONS

On Thursday, as his semi-final match against Nadal dragged deeper into the Melbourne night, Federer appeared to have lost none of the fluidity that had led him to a record 16 grand slam titles and membership among the greats of the game.

Unfortunately for him, but not the sold-out crowd on Rod Laver Arena, he was facing a man who could conceivably surpass his grand slam tally.

A man whose creaky knees somehow allowed him to scramble across the baseline and return everything the Swiss was belting at him.

Time and time again, the Spaniard produced remarkable running topspin forehands or angled backhands from impossible positions. Each one brought sharp intakes of breath from the watching crowd.

And each time as the ball sailed past Federer, the Swiss simply turned with the trace of a rueful smile dancing across his normally expressionless face.

"I thought Rafa played well from start to finish," Federer said.

"Obviously the surface is not the fastest, but he does a good job getting a lot of balls back and staying in the points.

"And then obviously he's got great passing shots and so forth. You have to go after it and try your best."

Federer has now lost 18 of his 27 career matches against Nadal and eight in a grand slam, though the Swiss was unconcerned at the record.

"I think he's doing great against me," Federer said.

"I always think he plays a bit better against me than against other players, but that's good for him."

