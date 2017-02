PARIS May 28 Roger Federer netted a record-equalling 233rd grand slam victory when he beat German Tobias Kamke 6-2 7-5 6-3 in the first round of the French Open on Monday.

The third-seeded Swiss matched Jimmy Connors's professional era (since 1968) mark despite hitting some wayward shots against the world number 78 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Federer, looking to secure a record-breaking 17th grand slam title at Roland Garros, cantered through the first set and broke decisively in the 11th game of the second, wrapping it up with a forehand winner in less than two hours.

Next up for the former world number one is either Argentine David Nalbandian or Adrian Ungur of Romania.