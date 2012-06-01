Tennis-Carreno Busta downs Norwegian teen to reach Rio final
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta came from a set down to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 2-6 7-5 6-0 and reach the final of the Rio Open on Saturday.
PARIS, June 1 The imperious swagger was absent as Roger Federer recovered from a mid-match wake-up call to move into the French Open fourth round with a 6-3 4-6 6-2 7-5 victory over plucky Frenchman Nicolas Mahut.
After nonchalantly striding through the opening set amid effortless calm, Federer suffered a second-set wobble as the world number 89 responded to a partisan home crowd to convert his first break point of the match to level.
But as the glimmer of an upset began to poke through the sombre Parisian sky, Federer righted the listing ship, breaking twice in the third before edging out a resilient Mahut in the fourth.
The Swiss number three seed will now face Belgian David Goffin who beat Poland's Lukasz Kubot. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta came from a set down to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 2-6 7-5 6-0 and reach the final of the Rio Open on Saturday.
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 5-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-1 6-4 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 2-6 7-5 6-0
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)