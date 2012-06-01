(Adds quotes, details and byline)

By Toby Davis

PARIS, June 1 The imperious swagger was absent as Roger Federer recovered from a mid-match wake-up call to move into the French Open fourth round with a four-set victory over plucky Frenchman Nicolas Mahut on Friday.

Chasing a 17th grand slam title, the Swiss maestro might have expected an easy passage, but Mahut, more famous for losing his marathon encounter against John Isner at Wimbledon than his record on the tour, dug in before eventually succumbing 6-3 4-6 6-2 7-5.

After nonchalantly striding through the opening set, Federer suffered a second-set wobble as the world number 89 responded to the baying of a partisan home crowd to level the match with his first break point of the encounter.

As the glimmer of an upset began to appear in the sombre Parisian sky, Federer righted the listing ship, breaking twice in the third set before edging out a resilient Mahut in the fourth.

"I knew he could play very well from the baseline if he had time," Federer told reporters.

"I think for bigger guys it's about if you're able to move them around enough and they have to defend time and time again. This is maybe where you can expose some of their weaknesses.

"But if they're obviously on the attack and they can keep the points short, as he showed especially in the first few shots of each point, it makes him tough to play."

Mahut at times unsettled Federer with his frequent forays to the net and there was none of the attritional pounding so often a feature of the claycourt slam as both players leant heavily on their attacking instincts.

"I believe today he played average, but I believe it is maybe because of my game that he wasn't able to play better," Mahut said.

"I believe my game is a game that he is not used to on this type of surface.

"Usually he plays opponents playing from the baseline, hitting hard, but I deprived him of that.

"After a while, he couldn't find his rhythm and he made unusual errors, and I was able to force him to play bad in a way."

The Swiss number three seed will now face Belgian David Goffin, who beat Poland's Lukasz Kubot to become the first lucky loser to reach the fourth round of a grand slam since compatriot Dick Norman at Wimbledon in 1995. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon)