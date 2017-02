NEW YORK, Sept 5 - Top seed Roger Federer was dumped out of the U.S. Open quarter-finals by Tomas Berdych 7-6 6-4 3-6 6-3 on Wednesday.

World number one Federer had been bidding for a sixth U.S. Open title but never found his rythmn against the Czech sixth seed and made his earliest exit at Flushing Meadows since 2003.

(Editing by Patrick Johnston)