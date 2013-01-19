MELBOURNE Jan 19 Roger Federer crushed the hopes of a nation by dismantling local favourite Bernard Tomic 6-4 7-6 6-1 to sail into the last 16 of the Australian Open on Saturday.

The much-hyped clash between the Swiss maestro and his 20-year-old opponent briefly caught fire in the middle stages but ultimately fizzled out under the lights of Rod Laver Arena, as Federer marched to a clinical 118-minute victory.

Tomic came within two points of snatching the second set in an atmosphere akin to a soccer match, but second seed Federer saw off the challenge and closed out the match with a monster serve.

Federer next plays Milos Raonic as he bids for an 18th grand slam title and fifth at Melbourne Park.

