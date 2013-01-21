MELBOURNE Jan 21 Roger Federer defused Milos Raonic's serve before clinically despatching the Canadian 6-4 7-6 6-2 at the Australian Open on Monday to reach a 35th straight grand slam quarter-final.

The rampant Swiss gave up only five points on his first serve and hit 34 winners in the one-sided two-hour contest against the 13th seed on a cool Rod Laver Arena.

Federer wrapped up the first set when Raonic netted a volley, the second with a brilliant forehand down the line to win the tiebreak 7-4, and the third with another big forehand winner.

The 17-times grand slam champion, who is chasing a fifth title at Melbourne Park, will meet seventh seeded Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the last eight. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Toby Davis)