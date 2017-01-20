HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 10 at the Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 Highlights from day 10 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):
MELBOURNE Jan 20 A rampaging Roger Federer delivered a stunning reminder of his class at the Australian Open on Friday with a crushing 6-2 6-4 6-4 win over Tomas Berdych to storm into the fourth round.
Playing only his third tour match since coming back from a knee injury, Federer was expected to be tested by the hard-hitting Czech but he sent the 10th seed packing after a 90-minute masterclass at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena.
The 35-year-old Swiss, seeded 17th, had shown rust in his earlier matches but was in spell-binding touch with 40 winners, wrapping up the match with an imperious crosscourt backhand.
Federer will meet fifth seed Kei Nishikori for a place in the quarter-finals.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 Highlights from day 10 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Australian Open Women's Doubles Semifinal matches on Wednesday Andrea Hlavackova/Peng Shuai (Czech Republic/China) beat Caroline Garcia/Kristina Mladenovic (France) 7-6(4) 6-2 Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Lucie Safarova (United States/Czech Republic) beat Eri Hozumi/Miyu Kato (Japan) 6-2 4-6 6-4
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 Johanna Konta bowed out of the Australian Open on Wednesday, taking British hopes of a first women's grand slam singles champion in 40 years with her, but the ninth seed said her defeat to Serena Williams had been the experience of a lifetime.