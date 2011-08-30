* No slowing down for 30-year-old Federer
* Ends opening day at grand slam with sweep of Giraldo
(adds details, quotes, byline)
By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Aug 29 Roger Federer showed that time
was still on his side as the Swiss master rang the closing bell
on Monday's opening day at the U.S. Open tennis championship
with a quick victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Third seed Federer, who turned 30 earlier this month,
completed a clockwork 6-4 6-3 6-2 win over 56th-ranked Colombian
Santiago Giraldo to the delight of the Flushing Meadows night
crowd.
The 106-minute sweep was the first step in Federer's quest
to add to his grand slam record of 16 men's singles titles with
a sixth U.S. Open crown.
A sixth title in New York would also break his tie with
Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras for the most since tennis turned
professional in 1968.
"It was a great atmosphere, great ovation when I walked
out," said Federer, a favourite of the New York crowds. "I
really enjoyed it.
"It's always one of those moments I guess you train for ...
the first night at the U.S. Open."
Federer had little trouble disposing of clay court
specialist Giraldo but the Swiss was not at his precision best,
committing 35 unforced errors.
He looked shaky on serve-and-volley points by winning just
one of six, while cashing in on 23 of 37 advances to the net.
Federer said the new surface at Flushing Meadows played
slower than before and that he consciously had decided to work
on coming to the net in the match.
"As the match went on, I think I started to get more solid
and better, and that's a good feeling to have," he said.
Federer, who is also eyeing an Open victory to extend a
remarkable string of winning at least one grand slam title in
eight straight years, said playing at night provided a sort of
sweet pressure.
"They can't wander around to different courts," the world
number three said about knowing that all eyes at National Tennis
Center nights were fixed on the marquee match.
"No avoiding the limelight. You do feel that pressure as
well. When you miss a stupid volley, you go like, 'Yeah,
everybody saw it. I'm a bit of an idiot right now. Better don't
miss that next time because on TV everybody's watching.'"
The Open is Federer's last chance to add a 2011 slam victory
to his prodigious resume after losing to Novak Djokovic in the
semi-finals in Australia, finishing runner-up to Rafa Nadal at
the French and falling in the quarter-finals to Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga at Wimbledon.
Federer next plays Israeli Dudi Sela, who battled back from
two sets down to beat Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil.
(Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslinks:
for more tennis stories
for more sports stories