NEW YORK, Sept 1 Five-time champion Roger Federer needed only 77 minutes to steamroll Israel's Dudi Sela 6-3 6-2 6-2 on Thursday and advance to the third round of the U.S. Open on a warm afternoon at Flushing Meadows.

Federer landed 72 percent of his first serves, blasted six aces and never faced a break point as he ousted world number 93 Sela before many in the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd could find their seats.

In the third round Federer will face either Bernard Tomic of Australia or Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Federer now has 225 Open-era, grand slam victories, moving past Andre Agassi into second place on the all-time list. Jimmy Connors in the leader with a 233-49 record.