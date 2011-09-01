Tennis-Murray to return to Davis Cup action against France
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Five-time champion Roger Federer needed only 77 minutes to steamroll Israel's Dudi Sela 6-3 6-2 6-2 on Thursday and advance to the third round of the U.S. Open on a warm afternoon at Flushing Meadows.
Federer landed 72 percent of his first serves, blasted six aces and never faced a break point as he ousted world number 93 Sela before many in the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd could find their seats.
In the third round Federer will face either Bernard Tomic of Australia or Marin Cilic of Croatia.
Federer now has 225 Open-era, grand slam victories, moving past Andre Agassi into second place on the all-time list. Jimmy Connors in the leader with a 233-49 record. (Writing by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 4-6 6-3 7-5 Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 7-5 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat 1-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-4 6-4 9-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 2-6 6-4 7-6(3) 8-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 7-6(3) 6-2 5-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Mikhai
MADRID, Feb 9 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open after being advised by doctors to rest, he said on Thursday.