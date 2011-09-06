* Federer needs just 82 minutes to beat Monaco
* Reaches grand slam quarters for 30th time in a row
* Tsonga next up in last eight
By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Roger Federer was left waiting
until almost midnight to start his U.S. Open fourth round match
on Monday, but made up for the delay with a brutal 6-1 6-2 6-0
win over Argentine Juan Monaco to reach the quarter-finals.
The five-time champion took the first set in 18 minutes and
maintained his rapid pace as the third-seeded Swiss eliminated
his unseeded opponent in just 82 minutes under the Arthur Ashe
Stadium court floodlights.
"I'm very happy with the way I played," the 30-year-old
Federer told the crowd in a courtside interview.
Asked about firing away on all cylinders right from the
start, Federer said: "I think you have to be ready. It is a very
late start. I'm happy that so many people stayed. It's nice."
Federer, who more than doubled the number of points won by
the overmatched Monaco, won one game with the fewest possible
strokes, firing four aces past Monaco in his opening service
game of the second set.
Asked if he thought about achieving the perfect service
game, Federer said sheepishly, "Of course.
"You don't get a chance that often. It's only a game, only a
few points, but it's sure nice to win that way instead of having
to go for a 10-minute game."
Monaco said he had no chance against Federer at his ruthless
best.
"Roger was playing unbelievable," Monaco told reporters. "I
didn't have time to play. The ball was coming very fast. He was
serving unbelievable."
The lightning-quick win, which came as rain clouds gathered
and mist filled the air at the National Tennis Center, marked
the Swiss master's 30th successive trip to the quarter-finals of
a grand slam event, dating back to the 2004 French Open.
The 16-time major champion advanced to a mouth-watering
clash against 11th seeded Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who
rallied to overcome eight-seeded American Mardy Fish in five
sets earlier in the day.
Tsonga has won his last two matches against Federer, coming
back from two sets down to beat him in this year's Wimbledon
quarter-finals.
"He's a tough player. I've had some really good matches
against him," said Federer, who has a 4-3 career record against
the Frenchaman.
"He's an exciting player to watch and to play against."
