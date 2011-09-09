* Avenges Wimbledon loss with solid
win
* Advances to semi-final showdown against Djokovic
By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Roger Federer avenged his
surprise loss to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at this year's Wimbledon by
beating the Frenchman 6-4 6-3 6-3 to reach the semi-finals of
the U.S. Open.
Playing his first grand slam tournament as a 30-year-old,
the five-times U.S. Open champion was lethal with his serve,
whipped angled winners with swashbuckling aplomb and was
razor-sharp at the net.
The third-seeded Federer advanced to a scintillating
showdown in the last four against top seed Novak Djokovic for
his eighth straight U.S. Open semi-finals appearance.
World number one Djokovic, the Australian and Wimbledon
champion, reached the semis when his Serbian Davis Cup team mate
Janko Tipsarevic retired with a leg injury while trailing 7-6
6-7 6-0 3-0.
Five-time winner Federer has lost just one set at Flushing
Meadows on his way to the semis.
"I played great," said Federer, who boomed in 72 percent of
his first serves in Thursday's closing match at Arthur Ashe
Stadium. "For me it continues, and that is awesome.
"I'm very happy with the way I'm playing, the way I'm moving
and I'm enjoying myself on the court."
Tsonga was coming off a five-set victory in which he came
back after trailing two sets to one against American Mardy Fish
and was not at his sharpest.
"I didn't play really well. I didn't move well," said
Tsonga, 26. "I didn't serve well enough (53 percent of first
serves), my energy level was down."
Federer, who has won a record 16 grand slam singles crowns,
is hoping to preserve his streak of at least one grand slam
title every year since capturing his first at 2003 Wimbledon.
He lost to Djokovic in the semi-finals at the Australian
Open, was runner-up to Rafa Nadal at the French Open and fell to
Tsonga at Wimbledon.
Tsonga said Federer remained formidable.
"Every time when he lost, people said 'Roger, he is
finished.' But for me, he's still the same player. He is very
good.
"When the confidence is here for him, it's (hard) for
everybody to play against him."
Djokovic carries a remarkable 62-2 season record into the
semi-finals clash.
Federer said he looked forward to their fourth successive
reunion in the U.S. Open semi-finals.
Djokovic won last year with Federer taking their previous
two showdowns at Flushing Meadows.
"I think when we do play against each other it's always
exciting. We have great rallies against each other," Federer
said.
"He's been having an amazing season so far, so it's a
challenge right now in the men's game. That's what I like."
