By Julian Linden
| NEW YORK, Sept 10
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Roger Federer said he only
had himself to blame after his agonising five-set loss to Novak
Djokovic in the U.S. Open semi-finals on Saturday.
Djokovic saved two match points when Federer was serving
for a spot in the final, the first with a sizzling cross-court
winner and the second when the Swiss maestro clipped the net
cord with a forehand that sailed out.
Re-energised after his lucky escape, Djokovic reeled off
the last four games to win 6-7 6-4 6-3 6-2 7-5, leaving Federer
to contemplate his misfortune in an epic clash that he might
just as easily have won.
"Sure, it's disappointing, but I have only myself to
blame," said Federer. "I set it all up perfect, but I couldn't
finish it."
Federer cut a lonely figure as he trudged off the Arthur
Ashe Stadium court where he had won the U.S. Open five times
before. If he wins another, he will be the first man to win six
title at Flushing Meadows since the game turned professional in
1968, but that is no longer a foregone conclusion.
Now 30 and no longer the dominant force he was, Federer won
the last of his record 16 grand slam titles at the Australian
Open in 2010.
This year marks the first time he has gone through a season
without winning a grand slam since he won his first major at
Wimbledon in 2003.
"I definitely had some serious chances to do a bit better,
and I still made, what was it, semis (Australian Open), finals
(French Open), quarters (Wimbledon), semis (U.S. Open)?," he
said. "But I think in a few of them I could have gone all the
way, if not a step or two further."
The road ahead is unlikely to get easier for Federer, who
has slipped to number three in the world rankings behind
Djokovic and Rafa Nadal, who are both younger than him.
But for a while on Saturday it was like old times for the
father of two, winning the first two sets with the crowd on his
side willing him to victory before it all started to unravel.
His serve, which had been impenetrable, started to fail him
and he began hitting balls off the frame.
Djokovic squared the match at two sets all but Federer
still had the match in his grasp when he broke to lead 5-3 in
the fifth only to stumble with the finish line in sight.
"It was a tough year in terms of some tough losses at some
crucial stages of the season but look, it's not the first time
it's happened," Federer said.
"I have had big matches where I ended up losing some, but
the majority I was able to win throughout my career.
"Some of them you just have to move forward with also
losses like this and not get too down about it."
It was the sort of defeat that might have given Federer
cause to question his future but he said it only fueled
his determination to come back stronger next season.
"I guess I will be extremely hungry going to Australia next
year," he said. "I know if I keep on working hard now that I'm
feeling so good right now it will all pay off."
