PARIS, June 5 With Roger Federer a point away
from going two sets down in his French Open quarter-final, his
wife Mirka was spotted in the players's box sitting with her
palms pressed together - perhaps praying for some divine
intervention.
To many tennis fans Federer is already a god when he is let
loose on a rectangular surface but Argentine Juan Martin Del
Potro made him look like a mere mortal for an hour and 39
minutes on Tuesday.
"Just trying to figure out how to play a guy who returns
from so far back on a slow court. Do you try to serve through
him? Which I tried - didn't work," explained Federer following
the 3-6 6-7 6-2 6-0 6-3 win which kept alive his dreams of a
17th grand slam title.
With his dark hair tied back in a bandana and kitted out in
a canary yellow shirt and grey shorts, Del Potro buzzed around
Suzanne Lenglen Court stinging Federer with vicious winners.
Such was Federer's frustration at being broken for the
fourth time in the match, when the Swiss netted what appeared to
be an easy forehand, he flashed a rare burst of anger.
Narrowing his eyes, he took a ball out of his pocket and
whacked it ferociously against the net, as if to say: "How dare
you block my shot?".
It failed to have the desired effect for the rest of the
set, as Del Potro went about his task as a man on a mission
determined to execute a winning game plan.
In fact, Del Potro had made no secret what his tactics would
be.
"I have to play an unbelievable match, try to take my
opportunities, serve at a 100 percent, try to play winners with
my forehand, with my backhand, and force him to raise his game,"
Del Potro, who has had his left knee heavily strapped throughout
the tournament, said on the eve of the showdown.
"I don't like to run too much, so I will try to be more
aggressive than his game and look for unbelievable shots."
For two sets he was true to his word as Federer's chances of
reaching a record-equalling 31st grand slam semi-final appeared
to be sinking fast as he drowned under a hail of "unbelievable
shots" flying off Del Potro's racket.
The one thing Federer, however, was banking on was the
belief that: "The road to victory is much longer and it's not a
sprint, it's a marathon."
A double fault from Del Potro handed Federer a 2-0 lead in
the third set, and from then on it seemed as if a re-energised
Federer had suddenly turned from Haile Gebrselassie into Usain
Bolt.
The Swiss swept through the next two sets at lightning fast
speed, flicking backhand winners here and forehand winners
there, while Del Potro lost his spark.
The fireworks of the first two sets had gone and he lumbered
around court, increasingly troubled by his dodgy knee.
He won just eight points during the fourth set whitewash and
even after taking some painkillers and having his knee
re-strapped before the start of the fifth, he failed to get
going.
After three hours and 15 minutes, a bouncing netcord ended
Del Potro's challenge and a hugely relieved Federer was off to
get ready for a semi-final date with Novak Djokovic.
