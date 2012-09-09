By Larry Fine
| NEW YORK, Sept 9
NEW YORK, Sept 9 David Ferrer thrived in the
whipping winds that blew through Flushing Meadows on Saturday
but the Spaniard could not find his top form and fell to Novak
Djokovic when their weather-hit semi-final was completed Sunday.
"Every match is different. Every day is different," said the
30-year-old Ferrer, who lost 2-6 6-1 6-4 6-2 and was still
looking to reach his first grand slam men's singles final after
a fourth trip to the semi-finals.
Ferrer led 5-2 on Saturday when organisers suspended play at
the National Tennis Center due to an approaching storm.
After holding serve to claim the first set 6-2 once the
match resumed under Sunday's sunshine, Ferrer was overpowered by
the reigning champion Djokovic, who advanced to Monday's finals
against third-seeded Olympic champion Andy Murray of Britain.
"Today, Djokovic, he plays better than me," said Ferrer, who
lost the last three sets in less than two hours against a
barrage of winners from the 25-year-old Serb.
Ferrer, who will return to Spain for this weekend's Davis
Cup semi-final against the United States, said he was pleased
with his showing in the year's last slam.
"Of course, I am very positive," he said. "I reached the
semi-final in a grand slam, my second time in a semi-final here
at the U.S. Open."
Ferrer enjoyed his best career season, winning five
tournament titles on three different surfaces and registering
his top year in the grand slam events.
The Spaniard, known for his fierce competitiveness on the
court, reached quarter-finals at the Australian Open, losing to
Djokovic, got to the semi-finals of the French and the
quarter-finals of Wimbledon, where he fell to Murray.
At the U.S. Open, he provided one of the most dramatic
victories of the tournament by winning a fifth-set tiebreaker
against Serbian Janko Tipsarevic in the quarter-finals.
Despite the disappointment of coming so close once again to
reach a grand slam final, Ferrer remained upbeat and positive.
"I am very happy with me and with my performance," he said.
